Southport historic buildings to be transformed in £1.5m deal
Historic buildings once used by a town's Edwardian shopkeepers are set to become a new purpose-built workspace for start-up businesses.
The Crown Buildings in Southport town centre will be transformed into the 'Enterprise Arcade' using £1.5m from the government's Towns Fund.
Sefton Council said it would help start-ups, including professionals and freelancers "taking their first steps".
The authority's cabinet is expected to approve the plans on Thursday.
Councillor Marion Atkinson, cabinet member for regeneration and skills, said: "This is a key project for the regeneration and economic diversification of Southport's economy.
"Our Enterprise Arcade will be the ideal location for a whole host of start-up and growing businesses and individuals, whether they be in the early incubator stages of developing their brand or simply in need of flexibility."
She said the 15,000 sq ft centre would help "agile" new businesses which do not need traditional office or retail space.
The council hopes to nurture previously untapped potential in the technology, digital and creative industries, she added.
The three-storey red-brick Crown Buildings opened in the early 20th Century with a "druggist" and "fancy-goods dealer" among their first occupants.
Noted for their pyramidal rooves and terracotta tiles, the buildings were Grade II-listed in 1972.
Detailed design work to develop the site into the proposed 'Enterprise Arcade' is expected to start later this year.