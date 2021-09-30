Adam Edwards death: Driver jailed for causing high-speed crash
A man who caused a high-speed crash that killed one of his passengers has been jailed for nine years.
Adam Edwards, 19, died after he was travelling in a car that hit parked vehicles in Haydock in 2019, Merseyside Police said.
Andrew Price, 27, was convicted at Liverpool Crown Court of causing his death by dangerous driving.
Mr Edwards' mother Lynn said the family's lives had been "turned upside down" since the crash.
"The driver of that vehicle will never understand the pain and grief we as a family have gone through and will always go through," she said.
She said Mr Edwards had been "cruelly taken from us", adding: "Not in a tragic accident but instead by the selfish choices made by the driver of the car he was travelling in.
"We celebrated Adam's 21st birthday without him. How can that be right? We will never experience the joy of watching him get married."
'Recklessness'
Mr Edwards was in the rear seat of a Lexus when the crash occurred near the junction of Vista Road and Queens Road on 11 December 2019.
He was taken to hospital but died later that night.
Price, of Wharf Road in Newton-le-Willows, and two other passengers were also taken to hospital with serious injuries and have since recovered.
Insp Stuart McIver said: "This was a devastating crash, caused by Price's recklessness and disregard for the safety of himself and others in the car that night.
"That a young man lost his life is the absolutely tragic but avoidable consequence of the decisions Price made in driving at high speed in a residential area.
"Adam's family have shown dignity and courage throughout this process and their words should make others think twice about taking to our roads in the manner Price did that night."