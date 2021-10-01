Ambulance hit by suspected drink-driver in Liverpool crash
A suspected drink-driver has crashed into an ambulance which was carrying a patient in Liverpool.
A Peugeot car hit the ambulance on Lanshaw Lea in Netherley at about 02:00 BST, Merseyside Police said.
A 29-year-old woman, from Halewood, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the legal limit and is being questioned in custody.
No-one was injured in the crash but the ambulance was taken "off the road for repair", police said.
