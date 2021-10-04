Fire near Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool city centre
More than 60 firefighters are tackling a "large-scale" blaze near the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool city centre.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said the fire started just after 01:30 BST in a four-storey empty building on the corner of Mount Pleasant and Brownlow Hill.
Local residents and businesses are being advised to keep doors and windows shut.
MFRS said the fire was "well-developed" and nearby roads had been closed.
