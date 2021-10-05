Liverpool Lime Street: Uncertainty over scheme after firm's collapse
- Published
The future of a scheme to redevelop one of Liverpool's main routes has been left uncertain, after the contractor working on it went into administration.
NMCN was due to complete work on the revamp of Lime Street and St George's Plateau in December.
The firm said it had been advised it was "no longer able to continue trading as a going concern".
Liverpool City Council said it was "seeking clarification to inform our next steps".
The work, which began in October 2020, is part of Liverpool's £47m City Centre Connectivity Scheme.
The scheme will see Lime Street reduced to a single lane of traffic in each direction, with a cycle lane and wider pavement added and St George's Plateau extended.
An authority spokesman said council officers had "been tasked with securing Lime Street and making it safe, whilst we await formal confirmation [of administration]".
NMCN, which was previously known as North Midland Construction, said it called in accountancy firm Grant Thornton as administrators after failing to sign off its 2020 accounts and secure a refinancing of the business.
A spokesman for the firm said the "board of the company, having taken advice, has concluded that the company is no longer able to continue trading as a going concern".
The company has previously worked on a range of large projects across the UK and Channel Islands, including a project to build new sewage treatment works on Jersey.