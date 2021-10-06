Liverpool dog attack: Man arrested after child hurt
A man has been arrested after a child was attacked by a dog in a park.
The boy was bitten by the animal in Crown Street Park, in Edge Hill, Liverpool, at about 15:25 BST.
A 20-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, and he remains in custody.
The child was taken to hospital for his injuries, which police said were not life-threatening. The dog was seized by officers at the scene.
Ch Insp Rob Ross described the incident as "appalling".
He said: "We simply will not tolerate irresponsible dog ownership on Merseyside."
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
