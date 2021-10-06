BBC News

Liverpool dog attack: Man arrested after child hurt

Image caption, The boy was bitten by the dog in Crown Street Park on Wednesday afternoon, said police

A man has been arrested after a child was attacked by a dog in a park.

The boy was bitten by the animal in Crown Street Park, in Edge Hill, Liverpool, at about 15:25 BST.

A 20-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, and he remains in custody.

The child was taken to hospital for his injuries, which police said were not life-threatening. The dog was seized by officers at the scene.

Ch Insp Rob Ross described the incident as "appalling".

He said: "We simply will not tolerate irresponsible dog ownership on Merseyside."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

