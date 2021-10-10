Liverpool crash: Woman knocked down by car being pursued by police
- Published
A woman has been seriously hurt after she was struck by a car that was being pursued by police.
Merseyside Police said the pedestrian was hit at the junction of Sleepers Hill and Walton Breck Road in Liverpool by a grey Honda at about 01:05 BST.
The force said the officer chasing the car, which did not stop, gave first aid before the woman went to hospital.
A 38-year-old man, from Bromborough, was later arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving.
A force spokesman said the woman's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.
