Knotty Ash crash: Woman arrested after man dies
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving over a fatal crash in Liverpool.
The man, in his 20s, died after a car hit a wall on Pilch Lane at the roundabout with East Prescot Road in Knotty Ash at 16:50 BST on Sunday.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service attended after the car set on fire.
A 25-year-old woman, from Liverpool, who was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, was later arrested.
Officers remain in the area while extensive forensic, CCTV, witness and house-to-house inquiries are carried out.
Insp Stuart McIver has urged anyone with information to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.