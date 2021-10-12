Aintree woman reunited with missing cat after seven years
- Published
A woman said her "prayers had been answered" after she was reunited with her cat almost seven years after he went missing.
Kelly Pomfret, of Aintree, Merseyside was heartbroken when her two kittens, Simba and Buttons, disappeared in 2015.
Buttons was found dead soon afterwards but Ms Pomfret continued to look for Simba.
Microchip technology finally located Simba after he was taken in by charity Cats Protection.
The microchip revealed he had been living with a woman in Liverpool city centre.
Following the woman's death earlier this year, Simba was taken in by charity Cats Protection.
A scan of his microchip revealed his identity and connected him with Ms Pomfret, who had continued to put up posters and appealing for his return on social media.
"I was so very happy and over the moon… my prayers had been answered; the hope and faith I had held on to for so long had paid off," she said.
"I now have my baby home. Never stop looking and never stop praying because every so often miracles do happen.
"I would also like to acknowledge the lady who looked after him for all these years, rest in peace."
In the time he was missing, 33-year-old Ms Pomfret adopted five other rescue cats.
'He never forgot me'
She said her long-lost cat still recognised her.
"Simba has settled in really well, he never forgot me," she said.
"He has been very affectionate and even gets on with my dog, Prince."
Cat Protection's centre manager in Warrington, Lindsay Kerr, said: "Kelly and Simba's story really does highlight the importance of getting cats microchipped.
"If there had been no chip, or the details were out of date, we would never have been able to reunite them."