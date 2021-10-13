Johnny Vegas sends artwork to St Helens care home to thank staff
Comedian Johnny Vegas has thanked the staff at a care home in his hometown for their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic by sending them a signed artwork.
The actor and comic gifted the print to St Helens Hall, in Thatto Heath, where manager Amanda Clark said it had been put in reception for all to see.
In an inscription, Vegas wrote it was to thank the "truly outstanding staff".
Ms Clark said the staff and residents were "very touched" by the gift.
The inscription says that the print was "dedicated to the staff and residents of St Helens Hall, Thatto Heath, in remembrance of those dear folk we have lost and in continued support of your amazing residents and truly outstanding staff".
The comic signed it with the closing message: "Stay safe. Much love, Johnny Vegas."
Ms Clark said everyone who visits the home "notices and reads it on their way in".
She added: "As soon as we get the green light to hold events again, we'd love to ask Johnny to pop in and visit us for afternoon tea as a thank you for his kind support."
