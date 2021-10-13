Ryanair flight diverted after hitting bird during take-off
A flight from Manchester had to make an unscheduled landing at Liverpool John Lennon Airport after a bird flew into the plane's engine during take-off.
Ryanair said the flight was carrying holidaymakers bound for Lanzarote when there was "a minor bird strike".
Flight FR2131 was diverted to Liverpool and customers were transferred to a replacement aircraft that left for the island about an hour later.
Ryanair apologised for the diversion and delay.
Liverpool John Lennon Airport confirmed that a Ryanair flight that took off from Manchester Airport bound for Arrecife in Lanzarote requested to make an unscheduled landing at 08:45 BST.
It said the plane landed "safely and without incident" seven minutes later.
People who overheard the plane took to Twitter to find out what had happened.
One tweeted that the "engines sounded really rough" and he "thought it was a speed boat on the Manchester Ship canal at first".
Any news on Ryanair #fr2131 #flightradar24 plane scheduled to fly from Manchester to lanzerote engines sounded really rough. pic.twitter.com/GIOoFUiSqS— Mark Crilly (@markcrilly) October 13, 2021
Another replied that it "sounded like a broken turbo prop at 3,000 feet".
Woke me up this morning in Wigan. Sounded like a broken turbo prop at 3,000 feet. Dog was going wild. Been on nights aswell.— Johnny Waring (@JohnnyStillia) October 13, 2021
Collisions between birds and planes are a common occurrence in aviation.
