Roger Hunt funeral: Liverpool fans say goodbye to Sir Roger
- Published
The funeral of former Liverpool and England striker Roger Hunt is due to take place later.
Known as 'Sir Roger' to Liverpool fans, the club legend died at the age of 83 last month.
Hunt is the club's record league scorer with 244 goals and was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning side.
His hearse will pause outside Anfield on its journey to Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral for a service which begins at 11:00 BST.
Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said Hunt "comes second to no-one in his importance in the history of Liverpool FC".
The forward won 34 England caps, scoring 18 international goals after making his debut in 1962 when Liverpool were in English football's second tier.
He played in every game of the 1966 World Cup and scored three times to help England out of their group.
Born in Golborne in Wigan on 20 July 1938, Hunt signed for Liverpool in 1958 and made his 492nd and final appearance for the club in 1969.
Under legendary manager Bill Shankly he helped the club out of the Second Division in 1962 by scoring 41 goals in as many games.
Liverpool then won the First Division in 1964 and 1966 either side of a first FA Cup win in 1965.
Hunt also had a successful three seasons with Bolton Wanderers after leaving Anfield in 1969.