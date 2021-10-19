Attempted murder charge over Northwich gym stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing outside a gym in Cheshire.
The 47-year-old of Sefton Road in Wigan, was arrested over an attack outside Pure Gym in Leicester Street, Northwich, on Thursday.
He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.
The 20-year-old victim was taken to Aintree hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home, police said.
