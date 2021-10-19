Stockbridge Village shooting: Eighth arrest after teenager killed
An eighth man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a teenager was shot dead 11 months ago.
Nyle Corrigan, 19, died after being shot in the back in Stockbridge Village, Merseyside, on 12 November.
A 19-year-old man was arrested before being released on bail pending further inquiries, police said.
Seven others have been arrested but nobody has been charged. The other men and women have been either bailed or released under investigation.
