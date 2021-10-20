Widnes mini tornado damages houses and vehicles
- Published
A mini tornado has hit a town, with strong winds damaging houses and vehicles.
Police received reports of walls being brought down and car windows being smashed by freak weather in Widnes, Cheshire, at about 12:25 BST.
Resident Claire Earnshaw said she walked back from the shop and "came back to devastation" like a "warzone".
Cheshire Police said road closures were in place and added it had not received any reports of injuries.
Ms Earnshaw described seeing a wall knocked over and said she initially thought "a lorry had taken it out".
She told BBC Radio Merseyside: "Walls are down, there are big holes in people's roofs, windows smashed and garage doors have been blown in.
"It was really scary... I keep thinking how lucky we are."
Police said Camberwell Road, at the junction of Moorfield, was closed.
Some Twitter users in Widnes said the weather had been "shocking" and others described it as "a bit wild out".
Analysis
By Owain Wyn Evans, BBC North West Tonight weather presenter
Tornadoes, although very unusual, can and do happen here in the UK. We actually get around 30 reports each year.
Most are isolated and low impact - but some cause far more damage, especially when they occur in built up or urban areas.
A tornado is a rapidly rotating funnel of air which reaches the Earth's surface from a storm cloud, and these tend to occur when we have a very unsettled set up with thunderstorms around.
We could still see further thunderstorms across the North West, before importing colder air over the next 24 hours.