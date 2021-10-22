Huyton murder trial: Boys murdered man for pushing girlfriend, jury hears
Two teenage boys murdered a man over a minor altercation with one of the boy's girlfriend, a court has heard.
Connor Dockherty, 23, died in hospital after he was found with stab wounds to his chest in Huyton, Merseyside, on 19 April.
The boys, aged 14 and 15 at the time, deny murder.
Liverpool Crown Court heard the 14-year-old admits stabbing Mr Dockherty but claims it was manslaughter as he was acting in self-defence.
The court heard Mr Dockherty was a street level drug dealer, although the prosecution said that had nothing to do with his death.
He was on his bike on Kingsway when he barged into a group of teenage girls on a narrow path, the jury heard.
"The catalyst for this incident seems to be a minor verbal altercation between the deceased, Connor Dockherty, and several teenage girls," prosecutor Tania Griffiths QC said.
The court heard one of the girls was the girlfriend of the 15-year-old boy and she rang him to tell him what had happened.
Jurors were told he became angry and instigated a confrontation with Mr Dockherty in retribution for the incident involving his girlfriend.
'Confront and attack'
Ms Griffiths said the two boys agreed to attack Mr Dockherty and that the 14-year-old stabbed him several times, including to the heart.
"The reason they were at the scene at all was to confront and attack Connor Dockherty. They did not have to be there," she said.
"They chose to be there and were there for an unlawful purpose namely to fight. Furthermore [the 14-year-old] had taken at least one knife to the scene.
"None of that, the prosecution say, is consistent with self defence."
The court heard the 14-year-old was seen on CCTV dropping a knife, which was later found to have his DNA on it, into a bin after the attack.
Ms Griffiths said although the 15-year-old did not stab the victim, he took part in and encouraged the attack and is therefore just as guilty of murder.
Jurors heard the 15-year-old claims he tried to protect Mr Dockherty during the attack by pushing him away from the other boy.
A man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also on trial accused of assisting an offender by removing a distinctive red mountain bike from the 14-year-old's home.
The boys cannot be named because of their age and the trial continues.
