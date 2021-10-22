Merseyside Police investigating needle and drink spiking reports
A police force has received reports from 22 people who believe they had their drinks spiked or were injected with a needle.
Merseyside Police said five of the incidents, which victims reported happening between 1 September and 22 October, remained under investigation.
It comes as a number of people in cities including Nottingham and Manchester have reported being spiked.
The force said it had heightened police presence on Liverpool's streets.
In the last two months, a total of 17 people came forward to Merseyside Police to report their drinks had been spiked.
A further five victims said they believe they had been injected with a needles.
"In the case of the ones which do not remain under investigation no corroborating evidence was identified," a police spokeswoman said.
No arrests have been made.
Supt Diane Pownall said: "It is important that people are reassured that these reports have been extensively investigated with officers examining CCTV, speaking to victims and potential witnesses and looking into medical evidence."
The force said dedicated officers had been "tasked with identifying potential perpetrators who are displaying signs of predatory behaviour".
Police forces across the country have been asked by the Home Secretary Priti Patel for an update following a number of cases of women who reported being spiked by needles in nightclubs.
Nottinghamshire Police says it is investigating 15 reports where victims reported effects that were "consistent with a substance being administered".
Meanwhile in Manchester, eight women have come forward to police to report that their drinks were spiked in recent weeks.
A national campaign to boycott clubs and pubs in cities has been set up for 27 October.
The 'Girls Night In' protest demands that drink spiking is taken seriously as an issue.
