Manchester Arena attack: Frodsham park renaming campaign 'lovely'
- Published
The partner of a Manchester Arena attack victim has said being told of a stranger's campaign to rename a park in her honour "brought a tear to my eye".
Local businesswoman Emma Jones wants to rename Frodsham's Green Gates park as a "fitting tribute" to Elaine McIver.
The Cheshire Police officer, who lived in the town with Paul Price, was one of 22 people killed in the 2017 bombing.
Mr Price said it was a "lovely gesture", especially from "someone I don't know".
Ms Jones said she set up a petition to help retired police volunteer John Lloyd, whose idea it had been to rename the site as McIver Memorial Park.
'Gave a lot'
She said the police officer, who was off-duty when she was killed, "deserved" to have a "fitting tribute" in the town where she lived.
"It would be nice for people who knew her to have somewhere to go and pay their respects to her and shine the light on her memory," she added.
"She gave a lot to the community so it is only right to do this for her."
She said she and Mr Lloyd had contacted Frodsham Town Council about the suggestion for the park, but there were no plans in place as yet.
Mr Price told BBC Radio Merseyside it "brought a tear to my eye just to think someone I don't know would do such a lovely thing and get the ball rolling."
"What a lovely gesture," he added.
Frodsham Town Council has been contacted by the BBC for comment.