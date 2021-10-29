MP condemns mindless Kingsley graveyard vandalism
- Published
An MP has condemned the "mindless vandalism" that led to 17 graves being damaged in a village cemetery.
Weaver Vale's Mike Amesbury said it was difficult to "get your head around" why graves had been desecrated at at Kingsley Cemetery in Cheshire.
Pots were smashed and stone crosses were overturned and broken at the site.
Kingsley Parish Council, which manages the facility, said it was "shocked and saddened" after finding the damage on 21 October.
"The perpetrators have specifically targeted 17 graves with headstones featuring crosses and angels," the council said.
"Nothing else in the cemetery has been damaged, other than personal items on graves such as flower pots and ornaments."
It said the parish clerk was liaising with insurers about the cost of repairs and Cheshire Police have been informed.
Mr Amesbury said the "nature and scale of this mindless vandalism" was "shocking and upsetting, especially for those whose loved ones are buried there".
"You can't get your head around why an individual or group would set out to desecrate graves," he said.
"From my knowledge of Kingsley, I would imagine something like this is highly unusual."
He added that anyone with anyone with information about the damage should contact Cheshire Police.
