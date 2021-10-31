Halewood stabbing: Sixth man held in murder inquiry
A sixth man has been arrested on suspicion on murder after a man was stabbed to death in Merseyside.
The man, aged in his 30s, died in hospital after being found badly injured in Beechwood Avenue, Halewood, at 18:40 BST on Friday.
The force said it was treating the killing as a "targeted" attack.
A 26-year-old man was arrested while five others, aged between 22 and 62, remain in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Sue Hinds said the force was continuing to appeal for information, including CCTV and dashcam footage.
She said: "We think the offenders made off in a vehicle so if you saw or captured any vehicles driving off at speed in the area let us know.
"We believe that this was a targeted attack, the reasons behind which we are keeping an open mind.
"It is absolutely vital that anyone who saw, heard or knows anything comes forward, either directly or anonymously, so we can act quickly."