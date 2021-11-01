Halewood stabbing: Jordan Brophy named as victim
A man who died after being stabbed in the street has been named by police.
Jordan Brophy, 31, died in hospital after being found in Beechwood Avenue, Halewood, at about 18:40 BST on Friday.
Six people have been arrested over the attack, which police said was being treated as "targeted".
Merseyside Police said four people remain in custody, after a 26-year-old man was released on bail and a 33-year-old man was released with no further action taken.
A spokesman said the family of Mr Brophy, who was from the St Helens area, were being supported by specially trained officers.
