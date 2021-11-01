BBC News

Halewood stabbing: Jordan Brophy named as victim

Published
Image source, Family handout
Image caption, Police said the stabbing of Mr Brophy was being treated as a "targeted" attack

A man who died after being stabbed in the street has been named by police.

Jordan Brophy, 31, died in hospital after being found in Beechwood Avenue, Halewood, at about 18:40 BST on Friday.

Six people have been arrested over the attack, which police said was being treated as "targeted".

Merseyside Police said four people remain in custody, after a 26-year-old man was released on bail and a 33-year-old man was released with no further action taken.

A spokesman said the family of Mr Brophy, who was from the St Helens area, were being supported by specially trained officers.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.