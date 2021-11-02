Liverpool Greggs superfan gets tattoo of vegan sausage roll
A Greggs superfan has had a tattoo of a vegan sausage roll inked on her leg in a permanent tribute to her favourite bakery snack.
Beth Kweeday, 24, who works at Bold as Brass Tattoo Company in Liverpool, had the idea after colleagues made jokes about her daily visits to the chain.
Ms Kweeday asked her boss to complete the tattoo of what she described as her "one true love".
"Why would I not get a tattoo of something I like so much? It is my leg and I am happy," she said.
The tattoo parlour's owner Rachel Baldwin said her apprentice had a "serious vegan sausage roll addiction".
The Newcastle-based chain's snack, made from meat substitute, was launched in 2019 amid a huge advertising campaign.
Ms Kweeday said her family and friends at first did not believe she was serious but on the whole the response had been "great".
"Long live the vegan sausage roll," she added.