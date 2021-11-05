Liverpool fireworks arson attack sparks house blaze
- Published
Fireworks have been thrown into a house in Liverpool in a "reckless" arson attack.
The small blaze broke out at the home on Grange Street in Tuebrook at about 19:30 GMT on Thursday.
A group of teenagers were hurling the fireworks at the property, which was empty at the time, in what Merseyside Police said could have "quite easily" resulted in deaths.
Police and three fire engines attended after the culprits fled the scene.
A spokeswoman for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said crews with breathing apparatus entered the building and put out the fire, leaving the area at 20:34.
Damage was also reported to a window and curtains at a second house in the area.
Ch Insp Peter Clark said the "irresponsible use of fireworks" would add to emergency services' workload around Bonfire Night.
"To throw fireworks at people, property or vehicles is incredible reckless and could quite easily result in serious injuries or the loss of life," he added.
He urged people to bring in wheelie bins to avoid them being set alight and report any anti-social behaviour.