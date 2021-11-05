Widnes man charged with two terrorism offences
- Published
A man from Cheshire has been charged with two terrorism offences.
Mason Yates, 18, of Elstree Court in Widnes, was arrested when police raided his home in January.
He has been charged with two counts of possession of a document/record likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism.
Mr Yates, who has also been charged with possession of an extreme pornographic image, appeared before Westminster magistrates on Thursday.
He will next appear at the Old Bailey on 19 November.
