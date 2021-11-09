Runcorn arson arrest after fire breaks out in home
A man has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a home in Cheshire.
The blaze broke out in Sextant Close in Murdishaw, Runcorn, shortly after midnight, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The ground floor was well alight when firefighters arrived and residents in the house and neighbouring homes were evacuated.
A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of committing arson with intent to endanger life.
Cheshire Police said he was later taken to hospital as a precaution.
There were no reports of any other injuries.
