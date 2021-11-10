West Kirby: Windsurfer rescued in strong winds and high tides
- Published
A windsurfer has been rescued by lifeboat crews after getting into difficulty in "extremely precarious" conditions off the coast of Wirral.
Two windsurfers were found struggling due to strong winds and high tides near the shore of West Kirby on Sunday, the RNLI said.
It said it was one of the highest tides of the year.
The rescued windsurfer said they were "worn out" but "really happy" to see RNLI volunteers.
The other swam back to shore.
Ed Rowland from the RNLI thanked a member of the public who called 999.
He said: "Even the most well prepared and experienced individuals can get into trouble.
"The sea can be hugely unpredictable and with the high wind conditions even more so," Mr Rowland added.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.