BBC News

Beatles: Song featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr found

Published
Image source, Suresh Joshi
Image caption,
Mr Joshi said the "song itself revolves around the concept that we are all one" and was still relevant

A previously unheard song featuring two of The Beatles at the height of their fame has been given its world premiere after being rediscovered in a loft.

The song, Radhe Shaam, was written and produced by broadcaster Suresh Joshi in 1968 and features Ringo Starr on drums and George Harrison on guitar.

It was unearthed at the 75-year-old's Birmingham home by a friend who was checking on him during lockdown.

The track was played to 100 people at Liverpool Beatles Museum earlier.

Museum manager Paul Parry said the invited audience, which included Mr Joshi, had "loved it".

'We are all one'

He said the track, which also featured renowned Indian classical musician Aashish Khan, was "absolutely amazing", adding that the Beatles' contributions were "unmistakeably" the work of the pair.

"It was quite a moment. It took you somewhere else," he said.

"It was unmistakeably George's guitar [and] it was like almost bringing him back to life.

"It was unmistakeably Ringo's drumming too."

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Harrison and Starr's performances were captured during a break in The Beatles' recording of Hey Jude

Mr Joshi was working on the music for a documentary film, called East meets West, at the Trident Studios in Soho, London, when his friend George Harrison and Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr turned up and offered to play.

The pair were taking a break from recording Hey Jude at the studios at the time.

Mr Joshi said his song was still relevant today.

"The song itself revolves around the concept that we are all one, and that the world is our oyster," he said.

"[That is] something that we have all realised during this pandemic."

Image source, Liverpool Beatles Museum
Image caption,
Mr Joshi was in the audience for the song's premiere at Liverpool Beatles Museum

He said he had been telling his friend Deepak Pathak about his musical past and had asked him to look for the master tape.

Having unearthed it, Mr Pathak sent it to music producer Suraj Shinh, who restored the tape and mixed the song.

The track was also given its first ever radio play on BBC Radio Merseyside earlier.

Mr Parry said it would be released on Thursday, with all proceeds from the sale of it going to charity.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and ? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.