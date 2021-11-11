Maghull crash: Dangerous driver jailed for seriously injuring child
A woman who seriously injured a seven-year-old girl in a crash after driving dangerously has been jailed.
Deborah McGovern's speeding Range Rover hit a Mercedes at the junction of Northway and Eastway in Maghull, Merseyside on 27 October 2020.
The girl, who was a passenger in the Mercedes, has been left with life-changing head injuries, police said.
McGovern pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for a year and four months.
The 51-year-old, of Gaw Hill View, Aughton was also disqualified from driving for two years and eight months at Liverpool Crown Court.
Emergency services attended the scene at about 22:40 BST and the girl was taken to Alder Hey Hospital, where she received extensive treatment.
'Psychological impact'
Merseyside Police put out CCTV and witness appeals to identify McGovern.
Insp Ryan Lowry said: "McGovern's decision to drive at speed and dangerously that night will affect a young girl and her family for the rest of their lives."
He said the "manner of her driving could have killed someone".
"[The girl's] head injury has lifelong effects, and the psychological impact of such trauma to her and her family is impossible to measure," he added.
