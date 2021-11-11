Liverpool pedestrian struck and killed on road
A man has died after he was knocked down by a car in Liverpool.
The pedestrian, aged in is 50s, was hit on the East Lancashire Road in Norris Green at about 17:10 GMT on Wednesday, a Merseyside Police spokesman said.
He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries shortly afterwards, the force said.
The driver remained at the scene and was assisting police with inquiries while officers were working to identify the man.
Police are appealing for witnesses or come forward.
