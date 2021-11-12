Ambulance delays: MP's anger at man's seven-hour 999 wait
An MP has demanded urgent funding for NHS services after a elderly man waited seven hours for an ambulance "in absolute agony".
Jim Rotheram, 89, faced the delay for help after fracturing his hip at his home in Runcorn, Cheshire, in July.
Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury said it was "completely unacceptable" and the service was "under-resourced".
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.
It comes after patients around the UK were found to be facing unacceptably long waits for 999 responses.
Forces veteran Mr Rotheram spent several weeks in Warrington Hospital after his injury.
He then suffered a second fall within a month and again faced another long wait for paramedics to arrive, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"I was waiting for hours in absolute agony. Oh God, it was painful," he said.
Mr Rotheram's wife Jean added: "When the NHS came in it was wonderful. For the first time you could go and see a doctor when you were poorly and not worry about how you were going to pay for it.
"But if people don't watch it, we could lose it all."
On Thursday NHS data showed callouts for problems such as heart attacks and strokes are taking nearly three times as long as they should in England.
Targets are being missed in the rest of UK too, with some seriously-ill waiting up to nine hours for an ambulance.
Mr Amesbury said the ambulance service was "under unprecedented pressure" as he called on the government for an NHS funding boost for his constituency.
He added he did not wish to criticise paramedics themselves.