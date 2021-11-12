Stephanie Davis: Man admits stalking former Hollyoaks star
- Published
A 43-year-old man has pleaded guilty to stalking former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis.
Alex Boston admitted bombarding Ms Davis, 28, with messages via social media, delivering letters and gifts, and loitering outside her home.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Boston had subjected her to a "frightening and distressing campaign of obsessive and unwanted contact".
Boston will be sentenced at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on 22 December.
The CPS said officers had been able to identify Boston, of Moreton, Wirral, through his Instagram account and fingerprint evidence from one of the letters sent.
Following a search of his home, police found several more letters intended for Ms Davis.
'Unhealthy fixation'
Boston's conduct between April 2020 and July 2021 had "seriously affected Ms Davis, causing her to suffer panic attacks and move out of her home", the CPS said.
Ms Davis played Sinead O'Connor in the Channel 4 soap from 2010 to 2019, and is also known for appearing on the BBC talent search Over the Rainbow, as well as finishing as runner-up in the 17th series of Celebrity Big Brother.
Ronan Molloy, district crown prosecutor for the CPS, said: "Stalking and harassment can take many forms, but the common denominator in all such cases is an unhealthy fixation on an individual by the perpetrator.
"Stalking is not a form of flattery and is not something women in public life should simply have to expect.
"It is a harmful practice and it will be taken very seriously."