Helen Joy: Man gets life for murdering partner in flat
A man who manipulated, brainwashed and inflicted "horrific injuries" on his partner, leaving her to die in their flat, has been jailed for life.
Helen Joy, 54, was found by emergency services at the couple's home in Twickenham Drive, Leasowe, Wirral, on 1 February.
Kevin Ashton, 45, who had denied murder, was told at Liverpool Crown Court he must serve at least 19 years.
Mother-of-three Ms Joy died of multiple injuries with terminal hypothermia.
Her children said they had witnessed her abuse, manipulation and brainwashing for years by Ashton, who was found guilty of her murder last month.
"We are glad that we have got justice for our mum and he got what he deserved," her family said in a statement after sentencing.
"We have finally got some closure but it will not bring our mum back. We just wish she was here today."