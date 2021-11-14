BBC News

Liverpool Women's Hospital police cordon and road closures

Images on social media show smoke arising outside Liverpool Women's Hospital

A cordon has been placed around a hospital and a number of roads have been closed following an "incident" in Liverpool, police said.

Merseyside Police was called to Liverpool Women's Hospital in Crown Street at about 11:00 GMT.

Images on social media appear to show a bomb disposal unit vehicle in the area.

Kim Johnson, MP for Liverpool Riverside, has tweeted that the incident was "very worrying news" and urged people to avoid the area.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were continuing to assess the situation but gave no further details.

Image source, Richard Cooke/Geograph
Image caption,
Liverpool Women's Hospital receives about 50,000 patients annually

