Liverpool woman who stole £200k from Wirral employer jailed
- Published
A woman who used her managerial position to steal more than £200,000 from her employer has been jailed.
Stephanie Long, 47, from Liverpool, made fraudulent payments from the bank accounts of B&M Waste Services in Bromborough, Wirral from 2016 to 2020.
Police said her "devious" crimes had put the business and its employees under significant financial pressure.
Long, of Isaac Street in Toxteth, was sentenced to three years and four months after earlier admitting fraud.
Merseyside Police said Long had used her purchase manager role at the waste firm to transfer money into a separate bank account.
She left the company in February 2020 but was tracked down by the force's economic crime team.
Police Staff Investigator Ben Carpenter said her actions had caused "distress and worry" for everyone employed at B&M Waste Services.
"Her attempts to abuse her responsible position have been thwarted by this complex investigation," he added.