Huyton shooting: Three arrests over alleged fatal ride-by shooting
Three men have been arrested over the death of a man who was shot twice in the chest on a street.
Patrick Boyle, 26, from Huyton, was allegedly targeted by a gunman on a bicycle in Newway, Huyton, on 1 July.
Two men, aged 20 and 24, have been held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and to possess firearms.
Another man, aged 25, has been held on suspicion of conspiracy to possess firearms and ammunition.
In September, Reuben Murphy, 25, of Oak Avenue in Newton-le-Willows, was charged with murder, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
Det Ch Insp Simon Hurst, from Merseyside Police, said: "This continues to be a complex and challenging investigation and it's pleasing to see these arrests."
He said they were continuing to investigate the death of Mr Boyle and urged anyone with information to contact police.