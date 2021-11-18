Huyton shooting: Two men charged with murder over ride-by killing
- Published
Two men have been charged with murder over the death of a man who was shot twice in the chest in the street.
Father-of-two Patrick Boyle, 26, was shot by a gunman on a bicycle in Newway, Huyton, Merseyside on 1 July and died later in hospital.
Merseyside Police said Ben Doyle, 24, of Huyton, had also been charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.
Thomas Walker, 20, of no fixed abode, is facing the same charges.
He was also charged with possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a certificate.
Reuben Murphy, 25, of no fixed abode, was previously charged with murder and remanded in custody.
He has since been charged with possessing a handgun, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a certificate and possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.
All three suspects are expected to appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court on Friday.