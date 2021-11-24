Warrington man jailed for knife rampage after crashing car
- Published
A man who threatened police officers, motorists and passers-by with a knife after crashing his car has been jailed.
Ryan Brennan, 39, went on a rampage in Warrington on 20 August after drinking and taking drugs the previous night to celebrate his birthday, police said.
Brennan went on to steal a car, which he crashed into a fence, narrowly avoiding a dog walker.
He was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for five years and was banned from driving for five years and six months.
Cheshire Police said Brennan had left the family home at about 06:20 GMT and it was alleged he deliberately drove into the back of another vehicle in a "fit of rage".
He then threatened the driver with a knife before demanding other motorists give him their cars.
'Absolutely terrifying'
Brennan managed to steal a black BMW from a 54-year-old woman before crashing it and running away.
He also threatened officers with the knife as they tried to arrest him.
Det Con Leah Greenacre described the incident as an "absolutely terrifying ordeal for all those involved", adding that Brennan was "clearly a dangerous individual".
"The manner of his driving was also totally abhorrent and it was only by sheer chance that nobody was killed or seriously injured as a result of his actions," she added.
Brennan, of Appleton, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, threats to kill, affray, aggravated vehicle-taking and driving without a licence or insurance.