Liverpool death: Murder arrests after girl, 12, dies
A 12-year-old girl has died after reportedly being stabbed during a row with a group of boys.
Ava White was with friends in Liverpool city centre when she was attacked at 20:40 GMT on Thursday.
Merseyside Police said she was taken to hospital with critical injuries but died a short time later.
Four teenagers, aged between 13 and 15 and from Toxteth, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
