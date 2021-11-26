BBC News

Liverpool death: Murder arrests after girl, 12, dies

A 12-year-old girl has died after reportedly being stabbed during a row with a group of boys.

Ava White was with friends in Liverpool city centre when she was attacked at 20:40 GMT on Thursday.

Merseyside Police said she was taken to hospital with critical injuries but died a short time later.

Four teenagers, aged between 13 and 15 and from Toxteth, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

