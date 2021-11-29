Two men arrested after man stabbed inside Wirral gym
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed at a gym in Wirral.
The man, aged in his 30s, was attacked inside Everlast Fitness Centre on the Croft Retail Park, Welton Road, Bromborough at about 13:55 GMT on Sunday, Merseyside Police said.
Detectives said it was an "isolated and targeted attack" and the victim was taken to hospital for assessment.
Two men have been detained on suspicion of wounding and are being questioned in custody.
Police said there was "no wider threat to the community".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.