Liverpool murder probe considers 'cultural reasons' motive
Detectives are investigating whether the death of a woman at a house in Liverpool may have been due to "domestic or other cultural reasons".
The body of Malak Adabzadeh, 47, was found at the home in The Green in Stoneycroft on Thursday.
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Ms Adabzadeh, also known as Katy, Merseyside Police said.
Her family said the "loving" mother would be "missed terribly".
Two men from Stoneycroft, aged 21 and 57, and a man from Norris Green, 46, were arrested on Thursday and remain in custody.
Det Supt Cheryl Rhodes said: "At this early stage we are keeping an open mind as to the motive but one of those lines of enquiry is that it may have been for domestic or other cultural reasons.
"I'd appeal to anyone with information, whether from the Iranian community within Liverpool or anyone who knew Malak, to come forward as a matter of urgency.
"Likewise if you live locally and saw, heard or captured anything, let us know."
Paying tribute to Ms Adabzadeh, her family said: "Katy was a loving mother, lovely sister, wife and daughter.
"She was generous, kind and would always help anyone. Katy will be missed terribly."
They also pleaded with the community to help with the investigation.
"As a family we ask for the community's support at this time to find out what has happened to our beloved Katy."