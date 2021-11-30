Frodsham mum 'devastated' after thefts from son's memorial
- Published
A woman whose 18-year-old son's memorial items were twice stolen has described the "torment" the thefts have brought to their family.
Photographs and trinkets were left on a stone on Frodsham Hill in Cheshire in honour of Euan Burrows-Anderson, who died in September 2020. Items were taken in October and again in November.
Rachel Anderson said the hill was no longer a "place of peace" for her family, and they were "devastated".
Cheshire Police are investigating.
Ms Anderson said her family had walked up Frodsham Hill for many years.
"After Euan died, his family and friends left messages and symbols of love upon a stone there," she told the BBC.
Police said a plaque, memorial pebbles, photographs and flowers were stolen between 13 October and 26 November.
'Truly sickening'
"When I took my children up and we saw things had been stolen, my eight-year-old girl sobbed her heart out," said Ms Anderson, from Frodsham.
"I cannot get my head around it... the photographs were so personal.
"Whoever took the items has no idea what added torment this has added on myself and Euan's siblings.
"We cannot go up the hill again. We are scared of our son's items being stolen again."
Ms Anderson described her son as her "absolute world".
"Euan was truly one-in-seven billion. He was completely unique and made me so proud to be his mum," she said.
He loved his motor sports and and achieved excellent grades at school, Ms Anderson added.
Officers are appealing to anyone who may have information to come forward.
Det Insp Nick Henderson said: "To target a memorial is truly sickening and we are doing all we can to trace those responsible.
"I would urge anyone who may know what has happened to the items on the memorial to come forward."