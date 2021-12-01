Southport crash: Two elderly women hit and killed by car
- Published
Two elderly women have died after they were hit by a car.
The pedestrians, aged in their 70s and 80s, were struck by a white Audi A3 on Lulworth Road in Southport, Merseyside, at about 16:35 on Tuesday. They both died in hospital later.
The driver stopped at the scene and is helping Merseyside Police with their inquiries.
Sgt Mat Shaw described the crash as "tragic" and appealed for witnesses or people with dashcam footage.
"Information you hold could be vital our inquiries," he added.
Police said road closures remained in place in the Lulworth Road area and advised motorists to find alternative routes.
