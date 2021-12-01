Ava White: Boy in court accused of Liverpool stab murder
- Published
A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a 12-year-old girl who was stabbed to death.
Ava White was out with friends in Liverpool city centre when she was attacked on Thursday.
She was stabbed shortly after the city's Christmas lights switch-on at about 20:40 GMT.
The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in secure accommodation until a plea hearing on 18 February.
The teenager, who appeared in court via video-link, is also charged with possession of a bladed article.
He spoke only to confirm his name during the 15-minute hearing.
Honorary Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Andrew Menary QC, listed the case for trial on 16 May and said it was likely to last two to three weeks.
Michael O'Brien, defending, made no application for bail.
Ava was involved in a "verbal argument" which escalated into an "assault on her with a knife" in the city centre, police said.
She was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital but died a short time later.
Floral tributes have been left near the scene where she was attacked.
Ava, who attended Notre Dame Catholic College in Everton, was described as "an incredibly popular girl with a fantastic group of friends" by her head teacher Peter Duffy.
Three other boys, aged between 13 and 15, who were also arrested in connection with the stabbing, have been conditionally bailed as inquiries continue.