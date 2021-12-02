Rare John and Yoko vinyls gifted to charities and record shops
The widow and son of former Beatle John Lennon have given away 50 rare vinyls of Happy Xmas (War is Over) to charities and record shops so they can raise funds.
Yoko Ono and Sean Ono Lennon said they wanted to "spread Christmas cheer".
A note attached to the gifts urged the charities to use the limited edition 12-inch vinyl acetates to "sell, auction [and] raise money".
Liverpool-based The Brain Charity said it was "hugely moved" by the gesture.
"We feel absolutely bowled over by this astonishingly generous surprise Christmas gift," Chief Executive Nanette Mellor said.
The one-sided 12" acetate featuring John and Yoko was hand-cut on the lathe at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.
Each edition is stickered and numbered out of 50 and includes a machine printed signature from Yoko, making them collectable.
'Overwhelmed'
The selected recipients, which include 25 charities and 25 independent record shops, were personally chosen by Yoko and Sean with a note reading: "Happy Xmas.
"This is one of only fifty Limited Edition acetates hand-cut at Abbey Road, it's yours - to sell, auction, raise money to help your business or your favourite charity or to fund your Xmas party - to spread Xmas cheer.
"We'd love to see the journey these acetates take, and the goodwill that they spread."
The rare vinyls have been sent to areas including Belfast, Birkenhead, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Cardiff and Newcastle.
Tamara Schlesinger, who founded Hen Hoose, an all-female songwriting project in Glasgow, said she was "overwhelmed and honoured" to have been selected as a recipient of the vinyl.
"I can't wait to see what good we can do with the funds that we raise," she added.
Happy Xmas (War Is Over) was originally released in the United States 50 years ago in December 1971.
It was released a year later in the UK, originally reaching number four in the British charts.