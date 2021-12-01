Police probe after graffiti scrawled on Anfield stadium
- Published
Police have launched a criminal damage investigation after graffiti was scrawled over parts of Anfield stadium.
Several locations around the club shop at the Kop end of the stadium were targeted at about 19:15 GMT on Tuesday.
According to the Liverpool Echo, "Scab Rats" was scrawled across Liverpool FC's Champions Wall.
Two male suspects, one dressed in grey and one dressed in black, are believed to have fled the scene in the direction of the garage on Walton Breck Road.
Merseyside Police have confirmed the graffiti has now been removed by the club.
Liverpool FC decline to comment on the incident, which happened ahead of the club's game at Goodison Park against Everton.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information has been asked to contact police.