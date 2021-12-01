Jimmy McGovern: Screenwriter nominated for Freedom of Liverpool
- Published
Liverpool screenwriter Jimmy McGovern said being nominated to receive the freedom of the city "means the world to me".
The 72-year-old's name was put forward along with the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster Andrew Devine, who died in July.
He said that it was "moving" he had been nominated with Mr Devine.
Liverpool fan McGovern added it was something he had "only dreamt about" and meant so much as "it's my city".
The two nominations will be discussed at a full Liverpool City Council meeting on 8 December when they are expected to be rubber stamped.
He told BBC North West Tonight he was "absolutely over-the-moon" at the nomination.
"It means the world to me... because I'm a Scouser. It's my city," he said.
Of the dozens of award-winning scripts he has written, McGovern said his most important piece of work was his 1996 programme about the Hillsborough disaster.
He added being nominated at the same time as Mr Devine, who suffered life-changing injuries in the crush at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final, was a "huge honour".
The other 96 victims of the tragedy were posthumously awarded the accolade in 2016.