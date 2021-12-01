Kirkby crash: Man in his 70s dies in collision
A pedestrian has been killed in a crash involving a car in Kirkby.
The man in his 70s died at the scene of the crash in Moorgate Road at about 16:55 GMT.
Merseyside Police said the driver of the car - a silver Vauxhall Astra - stopped at the scene and was assisting police with their inquiries.
Detectives have urged anyone with information to come forward and warned motorist to seek alternative routes due to the closure of Moorgate Road.
