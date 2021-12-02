Ava White: Everton and Liverpool fans pay tribute to stabbed schoolgirl
- Published
Fans at the Merseyside derby have paid tribute to schoolgirl Ava White, who was stabbed to death in Liverpool.
The 12-year-old died after being attacked on 25 November and a boy, aged 14, has been charged with murder.
Everton and Liverpool fans joined in a round of applause in the 12th minute of Wednesday's game and a banner with an anti-knives message was displayed.
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold also paid tribute to her while celebrating his team's 4-1 win at Goodison Park.
The defender wore a shirt with the message "RIP Ava White" printed on it, while the red and blue banner sported the message "no more knives in our city" alongside both clubs' badges.
Ava was out with friends in the city centre following the Christmas lights switch-on when she was attacked.
Merseyside Police said she was involved in a "verbal argument" which escalated into an "assault on her with a knife".
She was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital but died a short time later.
Floral tributes have been left near the scene where she was attacked.
She has been described as "an incredibly popular girl with a fantastic group of friends" by Peter Duffy, her head teacher at Notre Dame Catholic College in Everton.