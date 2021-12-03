Kirkby crash: Family's tribute to grandad killed in collision
- Published
A man who was killed when he was hit by a car was a "doting grandad and a loving father", his family has said.
Charles Patterson was walking near his home when he was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra in Moorgate Road in Kirkby, Merseyside, on Wednesday at about 16:55 GMT. He died at the scene.
The family of the 79-year-old said it was a "devastating loss" after he survived Covid.
Merseyside Police has urged anyone with information to come forward.
Officers said the driver of the car stopped at the scene and was assisting police with their inquiries.
In a statement, Mr Patterson's family said he was a "loving father to Donna and Darren, doting grandad to his five grandchildren, and good friend to many".
"After 15 years apart, Charlie is finally reunited with his beloved wife, Doris," they added.
They said he had dementia and Alzheimer's disease and was "now at peace".