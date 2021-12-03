Knowsley light show to launch borough's year of culture
- Published
Spectacular light installations will illuminate Knowsley in 2022 as the area becomes the Liverpool City Region's Borough of Culture, the council has said.
Entitled A New Dawn, the lights will feature in town centres and on public buildings and landmarks.
Events will be free although some will require tickets in advance.
Councillor Shelley Powell said it would be "something quite special and will be really powerful to see".
The cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods said the "magical" displays would run throughout January and February.
The council was partly inspired by the success of the recent River Of Light show in Liverpool, she said.
"It will give every resident an opportunity to get involved and feel connected to the celebrations that will go on throughout the year," she continued.
"As our year as Borough of Culture is the first since the pandemic, that gradual movement from darkness into the light will help to build momentum and we are delighted to be working with internationally renowned artists.
"We know how much River of Light captured people's imagination in Liverpool."
Events will be held in areas including Stockbridge Village, Kirkby town centre and Halewood, with details of the full programme available online.